Hidden horrors and the case for early buyer awareness – Mullen

For those of us old enough to remember, this might seem like the title of a Scooby Doo episode, but instead of unmasking a villain in a rubber mask, surveyors across the UK are revealing the very real – and often costly – horrors hiding inside ‘dream homes’ every single day.

Some homes are masters of disguise. A fresh coat of paint, polished floors, and carefully staged rooms can hide serious defects that only become apparent once a buyer has moved in. They include structural cracks filled just enough to look harmless, guttering failures that have been quietly funnelling water into the walls, or roof timbers and floor joists so weakened by rot that they pose a safety hazard.

This is in addition to extensions built without building regulation approval, load-bearing walls removed without proper support, infestations in loft spaces, damp and mould in unseen corners, and a host of ill-conceived DIY ‘solutions’ to plumbing or electrics.

These are not rare, one-off discoveries. They are frighteningly common, yet many buyers assume a quick viewing or a lender’s valuation will reveal any serious concerns. The reality is that without a home condition survey, all too many homebuyers are making one of the biggest financial commitments of their lives with only part of the picture.

Early awareness

For mortgage intermediaries, this is an important point to address with clients, and it’s one that works best when introduced early. If a survey is only mentioned late in the process, it risks being dismissed as an unnecessary extra or seen as a source of delay. When it’s positioned upfront as part of the budgeting and decision-making process, it becomes a natural and planned step in the homebuying journey.

A survey is not simply a way of finding problems, it’s a platform for clarity. If major defects are identified early, buyers have the opportunity to potentially renegotiate the price, request repairs, or decide not to proceed – all considerations that lead to avoiding unexpected costs and stress later.

If the survey finds no major concerns, it provides peace of mind that allows the transaction to progress with confidence. Either way, it protects the buyer’s interests and reinforces the intermediary’s role as a trusted adviser.

Different home surveys for different properties

The choice of survey matters. A Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Home Survey Level 2 is well-suited to newer, conventional homes in reasonable condition, offering a clear overview of the property’s state. Older, unusual, or significantly altered buildings can often benefit from the more detailed RICS Home Survey Level 3, which delivers a deeper structural analysis. In complex cases, early engagement with a surveyor can also identify when other specialists, such as structural engineers or damp experts, should be involved.

Leaving the decision until late in the process increases the risk of delays, stressful last-minute decisions, or even collapsed chains. Integrating survey discussions into the first stages of mortgage advice not only gives buyers time to make an informed choice, it allows them to budget for the cost alongside other essential expenses.

There is also a clear business benefit for intermediaries. Clients remember advisers who guided them towards informed, risk-aware decisions, particularly if that advice prevented significant future costs. This builds trust, strengthens relationships, and supports referrals.

Ultimately, a survey can never guarantee a perfect home, but it can dramatically reduce the risk of a purchase turning into a costly mistake. By making it part of the early conversation, intermediaries help clients approach the homebuying process with confidence, clarity, and control – qualities that are as valuable as the property itself.