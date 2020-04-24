You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

TML adds desktop valuations on BTL deals

by:
  • 24/04/2020
  • 0
TML adds desktop valuations on BTL deals
The Mortgage Lender (TML) is adding desktop valuations to its buy-to-let (BTL) purchase and remortgage products.

 

Desktop valuations are available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) on new and pipeline cases but certain property types are excluded, including houses in multiple occupation (HMO), new build and multi-unit blocks (MUB).

Property values up to £1m outside or M25 or £1.5m inside M25 will be considered, while brokers should contact the lender on prime central London properties above £1.5m.

These changes, which go live on 27 April, only apply to its buy-to-let offering – its residential proposition remains on hold after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus hitting capital markets.

Earlier this month TML capped its buy-to-let lending at 75 per cent LTV and increased rates.

In a communication sent to brokers, TML said: “We will be utilising desktops where possible, whilst the government’s current measures around Covid-19 are in place that mean physical valuations are not possible.

“Where a property is not suitable for a desktop assessment or automated valuation model (AVM), we will put the case on hold until government advice allows valuers to begin physical inspections again.”

TML sales director Steve Griffiths said: “Landlords’ business hasn’t stopped because of the current crisis.

“It is now more important than ever to ensure they have products that can deliver access to funding so they can manage their portfolios.

“With the new purchase market effectively on hold, facilitating pipeline purchases and remortgages are key to ensuring brokers can continue to support their clients and in turn provide them with much needed cash flow during this challenging period.”

 

The excluded property types are:

  • HMO and MUB
  • New build properties built in the last 24 months
  • Properties with more than four bedrooms
  • Studio flats
  • Flats in blocks with over six storeys
  • Flats with suspected cladding
  • Properties with more than two acres of land
  • Listed buildings
  • Modern methods of construction
  • Leases with less than 85 years remaining
  • Properties above or adjacent to commercial premises

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Two-year fixed mortgage rates hit three-year low

Mortgage rates are at their lowest average level in more than two years, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Close