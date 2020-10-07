Jon Hall to leave Masthaven

Masthaven deputy CEO and chief commercial officer Jon Hall is to leave the lender at the end of March.

Hall (pictured) has been at Masthaven for six years and was part of the leadership team that built it from the initial idea to its current state.

The lender said Hall would continue to work alongside the senior leadership team to achieve the bank’s objectives and ensure a smooth transition to his successors.

Hall said he felt it was the right time for a new challenge.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work at Masthaven and I’m honoured to have been involved in its journey to not only becoming a well-established specialist lender, but also a new retail bank,” he said.

“The past six years have been a period of continuous change and development and I’m proud to have led the team in achieving such a big milestone.

“While this has not been an easy decision to make, I feel 2021 is the right time for myself to take on a new challenge. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the bank as it continues to grow and evolve.”

Hall follows Masthaven founder Andrew Bloom who stepped down from his position as chief executive of the bank at the end of April. Bloom was replaced as CEO by Leigh Bartlett.

‘Indelible mark’

Bartlett said Hall had made an “indelible mark” on the business and he wished him every success for the future.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to Jon for his huge contribution over the last six years,” he said.

“He has played a significant role in the successful launch and growth of the bank, applying his depth of industry expertise and insight.

“The bank has grown from strength to strength under Jon’s leadership and he leaves it with a clear plan and secure foundations for its continued growth.”

Interim chairman Ashley Machin added: “At the end of 2019, Jon expressed to the board his potential desire over the medium term to seek a new challenge in his career outside of Masthaven.

“We’re sincerely grateful for his openness about his future plans, and for being clear in wanting to stay until early 2021 in order to complete a number of key initiatives.

“At a personal level, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jon for the huge commitment he has shown to both myself and the bank since informing us of his plans last year, and before then as well.”

Hall spoke to Specialist Lending Solutions in early 2019 about how he saw the specialist lending market and Masthaven’s offering developing.