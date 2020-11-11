TMW cuts limited company BTL rates

The cuts will be made on the 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) range and will be effective from 12 November.
The two-year fixed has been reduced from 3.39 per cent to 3.19 per cent with a £1,995 fee, while the £995 fee alternative has seen a reduction of 25 basis points to 3.34 per cent.
Across its five-year fixes, the product with a £1,995 fee is now 3.64 per cent, down by 0.25 per cent while the deal with a £995 fee has been reduced by the same amount to 3.74 per cent.
All the products also have free valuations.
Nationwide director of mortgages Henry Jordan said: “TMW offers landlords a broad range of options to meet their varying needs. We are making reductions to our two and five-year limited company products to improve the competitiveness of the range.
“These reductions show our continuing support for landlords looking to manage their finances through fixed rates.”