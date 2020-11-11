You are here: Home - News -

TMW cuts limited company BTL rates

  11/11/2020
The Mortgage Works (TMW), the specialist buy-to-let subsidiary of Nationwide Building Society, has reduced rates on its limited company two and five-year fixed mortgages by up to 0.25 per cent.

 

The cuts will be made on the 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) range and will be effective from 12 November. 

The two-year fixed has been reduced from 3.39 per cent to 3.19 per cent with a £1,995 fee, while the £995 fee alternative has seen a reduction of 25 basis points to 3.34 per cent. 

Across its five-year fixes, the product with a £1,995 fee is now 3.64 per cent, down by 0.25 per cent while the deal with a £995 fee has been reduced by the same amount to 3.74 per cent. 

All the products also have free valuations.  

Nationwide director of mortgages Henry Jordan said: “TMW offers landlords a broad range of options to meet their varying needs. We are making reductions to our two and five-year limited company products to improve the competitiveness of the range. 

These reductions show our continuing support for landlords looking to manage their finances through fixed rates.” 

 

Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

