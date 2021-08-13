You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/08/2021

  • 13/08/2021
This week sub-one per cent deals from Halifax and HSBC, as well as a new bill for cladding remediation were among the most read.

 

Other topics of interest to brokers this week was an analysis of the impact of individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) on mortgage availability, HMRC stamp duty investigation predictions and a discussion as to when pandemic-based criteria should be lifted by lenders.

Government considering ‘Polluter Pays’ Bill for cladding remediation

HMRC stamp duty investigations expected to rise after easing last year

HSBC launches 0.89 per cent mortgage deal

NatWest cuts BTL rates by up to 146 basis points and removes cashback

Halifax slashes rate to 0.83 per cent on two-year fixed mortgage

Equity release deal numbers reach close to 700 – Moneyfacts

FCA must regulate rising number of IVAs to help borrowers overcome mortgage hurdles

Just Group looks to cut exposure to UK property with sale of mortgages portfolio

Majority of brokers want lenders to remove pandemic-based criteria – poll result

Banks offering low rates to energy efficient homes “is little more than greenwashing” – Boyd

 

 

