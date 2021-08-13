Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/08/2021

Other topics of interest to brokers this week was an analysis of the impact of individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) on mortgage availability, HMRC stamp duty investigation predictions and a discussion as to when pandemic-based criteria should be lifted by lenders.
Government considering ‘Polluter Pays’ Bill for cladding remediation
HMRC stamp duty investigations expected to rise after easing last year
NatWest cuts BTL rates by up to 146 basis points and removes cashback
Halifax slashes rate to 0.83 per cent on two-year fixed mortgage
FCA must regulate rising number of IVAs to help borrowers overcome mortgage hurdles
Just Group looks to cut exposure to UK property with sale of mortgages portfolio
Majority of brokers want lenders to remove pandemic-based criteria – poll result
Banks offering low rates to energy efficient homes “is little more than greenwashing” – Boyd