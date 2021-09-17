Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 17/09/2021

This week, comments around lender criteria returning to a new normal after the removal of government support by head of Halifax intermediaries, Ian Wilson, proved popular amongst readers.

As did lender attitudes to low-rise buildings in this week’s Marketwatch. Readers were also intrigued by a report from Moneyfacts on declining mortgage rates and Propertymark’s analysis into government housing targets.

Rate reductions at Nationwide and Natwest also held reader interest.