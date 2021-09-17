You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 17/09/2021

  • 17/09/2021
This week, comments around lender criteria returning to a new normal after the removal of government support by head of Halifax intermediaries, Ian Wilson, proved popular amongst readers.

 

As did lender attitudes to low-rise buildings in this week’s Marketwatch. Readers were also intrigued by a report from Moneyfacts on declining mortgage rates and Propertymark’s analysis into government housing targets.

Rate reductions at Nationwide and Natwest also held reader interest.

Lender criteria will soon adjust to withdrawal of state support – Ian Wilson

Nationwide cuts select rates across higher LTVs

Government has not convinced lenders low-rise buildings are less risky – Marketwatch

 

Average mortgage rates record largest monthly decline since May last year – Moneyfacts

Green mortgages are too niche and need more development – Burridge

Natwest makes widespread rate reductions across new and existing business

UK government will not meet 300,000 homes a year target until 2028 – NAEA Propertymark

Average mortgage rate to fall to 1.6 per cent by next year – Capital Economics

Brokers are still treading carefully with mortgage applications – Firth

BMPS: Lender liquidity will drive ‘plentiful, competitive’ mortgages – Regnier – exclusive

