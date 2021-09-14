You are here: Home - News -

News

BMPS: Lender liquidity will drive ‘plentiful, competitive’ mortgages – Regnier – exclusive

by:
  • 14/09/2021
  • 0
BMPS: Lender liquidity will drive ‘plentiful, competitive’ mortgages – Regnier – exclusive
Mortgage pricing will continue to be “relentless” and “competitive” because lenders have excess cash, Mike Regnier, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society has said.

 

Speaking at Mortgage Solutions’ British Mortgage and Protection Senate, Regnier said people paying off debts, businesses depositing pandemic-related loans and cheaper costs of borrowing would keep mortgage pricing low. 

“Lenders have liquidity and capital. Both of those at the moment are very cheap and in plentiful supply,” he said. 

Regnier also pointed to the Term Funding Scheme, which provides funding to small businesses at or close to the base rate, which is currently at a historical low of 0.1 per cent. He said smaller lenders were “filling their boots” through the scheme. 

“Lenders can borrow billions of pounds of money from the government and put it bank in deposit for the same amount of interest they’ve paid for it,” he added.   

As ringfencing policy means banks cannot lend outside of certain remits, Regnier predicted this would mean “constant, continual, relentless price competition until some of that excess liquidity gets used up and the returns on capital start to become less attractive overall”. 

He added: “It also means a plentiful supply of very cheap mortgages for borrowers and for brokers.” 

 

Serving the vanilla borrower 

Regnier also said he could imagine that to make operations more efficient and cost-effective, larger lenders would focus on borrowers who were easier to underwrite. 

He said: “The way you strip out costs with underwriting is you strip out complexity. You say ‘no’ to more stuff because if it is more simple it’s less expensive.

“That could mean borrowers with slightly different characteristics find it harder to qualify for mortgages. Which means the role of the broker is even more important than it ever was.” 

Regnier said this would be good news for mid-tier lenders, such as Yorkshire Building Society, who are willing to consider cases which are a little more complex.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.