Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 04/03/2022

  • 04/03/2022
Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 04/03/2022
The Bank of England's decision to consult on mortgage affordability criteria and warnings over a rise in conditional selling were of interest to advisers this week.

Mortgage Brain’s acquisition of Mortgage Engine, a likely rise in tax for second homeowners in Wales and Alexander Hall’s mortgage volumes also piqued reader’s interest this week.

Bank of England’s mortgage affordability stress test to go

Mortgage Brain acquires Mortgage Engine

‘We plan to grow the adviser base by 150 per cent over the next five years’ – Alexander Hall

Exclusive: Greg Cunnington exits Alexander Hall to join Ldnfinance

Foxtons’ ‘cross-selling’ bumps up Alexander Hall mortgage volumes

Second homeowners in Wales face three-fold rise in tax

Affordability test removal badged broadly positive for borrowers – analysis

FCA fines Barclays £783,800 in Premier FX case

Clydesdale and Santander raise rates – round-up

Buyers ‘intimidated into dealing with in-house advisers’ by estate agents ‒ analysis

