Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/04/2022

The increased possibility of clients cancelling protection cover due to the rising cost of living was the most read this week, with brokers warning that it was a “false economy” and cancelling cover would do more harm than good.

News around when ground rent changes would come into effect, as well as Building Safety Bill amendments, were also well-read by brokers.

Coverage from The Buy to Let Forum also piqued broker interest. Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions said that EPC legislation and product volatility would be key challenges for the sector and the lender panel added that key opportunities in the sector would be remortgage, holiday let and limited company lending.