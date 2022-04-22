Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/04/2022

News around when ground rent changes would come into effect, as well as Building Safety Bill amendments, were also well-read by brokers.
Coverage from The Buy to Let Forum also piqued broker interest. Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions said that EPC legislation and product volatility would be key challenges for the sector and the lender panel added that key opportunities in the sector would be remortgage, holiday let and limited company lending.
Brokers warn of ‘false economy’ of protection policy cancellation ‒ analysis
BTL2022: EPC legislation and product volatility key challenges for buy to let
Deposit loans, no fees, and 100 per cent LTVs; the perfect mortgage can’t exist – Marketwatch
Distance from London biggest influence on town’s house prices ‒ ONS
BTL2022: Remortgage, holiday let and limited companies key opportunities in buy to let
Tough Talk: Bluestone CEO Steve Seal on consumer duty and the fairness of specialist mortgage pricing
MPs refuse to include shorter buildings in leaseholder cladding protections
Lenders reduce loan sizes as cost of living squeezes affordability, report brokers