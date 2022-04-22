You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/04/2022

  • 22/04/2022
The increased possibility of clients cancelling protection cover due to the rising cost of living was the most read this week, with brokers warning that it was a “false economy” and cancelling cover would do more harm than good.

News around when ground rent changes would come into effect, as well as Building Safety Bill amendments, were also well-read by brokers.

Coverage from The Buy to Let Forum also piqued broker interest. Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions said that EPC legislation and product volatility would be key challenges for the sector and the lender panel added that key opportunities in the sector would be remortgage, holiday let and limited company lending.

Brokers warn of ‘false economy’ of protection policy cancellation ‒ analysis

BTL2022: EPC legislation and product volatility key challenges for buy to let

FCA finalises diversity requirements for listed firms

Deposit loans, no fees, and 100 per cent LTVs; the perfect mortgage can’t exist – Marketwatch

Ground rent charges on new leases to be banned from June

Distance from London biggest influence on town’s house prices ‒ ONS

BTL2022: Remortgage, holiday let and limited companies key opportunities in buy to let

Tough Talk: Bluestone CEO Steve Seal on consumer duty and the fairness of specialist mortgage pricing

MPs refuse to include shorter buildings in leaseholder cladding protections

Lenders reduce loan sizes as cost of living squeezes affordability, report brokers

 

 

 

 

 

