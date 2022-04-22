You are here: Home - News -

News

Ground rent charges on new leases to be banned from June

by:
  • 22/04/2022
  • 0
Ground rent charges on new leases to be banned from June
Ground rent charges will be banned on most new residential leases from 30 June, the government has announced.

 

From this date, landlords will be prohibited from charging ground rent to people buying a home on a new long lease. The government described the charges, which often increase yearly, as providing “no clear service in return”. 

Some landlords have already started to reduce ground rent to zero for new buyers in preparation for the ban. 

This measure is part of the Leasehold Reform Act which aims to make home ownership fairer and more transparent for leaseholders. Other changes include the new right for leaseholders to extend their leases to 990 years at zero ground rent and a requirement for housebuilders to stop doubling ground rent every year.

Lord Stephen Greenhalgh, leasehold minister, said: “This is an important milestone in our work to fix the leasehold system and to level up home ownership. Abolishing these unreasonable costs will make the dream of home ownership a more affordable reality for the next generation of home buyers. 

“I welcome the move from many landlords who have already set ground rent on their new leases to zero and I urge others to follow suit ahead of this becoming law.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 28, 2022
Reading FC, Reading

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.