Evolution Money launches app to cut processing and completion times

It includes an app, Evolution Money, which features a deeper fact-find questionnaire, know your customer data collection, digital ID verification and, document collection and storage.

Users can e-sign documents, book an appointment and receive status updates through the tool.

Open Banking via account score populates Evolution’s income and expenditure assessments.

The firm said the app allowed it to change its contact strategy, deliver the automation of its income and affordability assessments, and integrate all elements into a bespoke CRM system to help streamline the advice process.

It added that in the trial implementation stage, there was a significant reduction in funding times and efficiency gains within the entire operation.

The lender has ongoing plans to continue to develop the digital journey including a continuation of its ability to embed AI and machine learning into the process, to offer customers better products and making stronger-informed credit-risk decisions.

The app is available to download from both Android and Apple app stores.

Matt Meecham, chief digital officer at Evolution Money, said: “This transformation project began with a number of relatively minor, but significant changes, and quickly gathered momentum to help us integrate smarter technology into the mortgage application process.

“By doing this we could provide efficient, responsible lending decisions by simplifying the entire process and – through the clever use of tools – we could utilise technological advancements to streamline our online digital acquisition strategy.

“Our app has a customer focus, but advisers also benefit in terms of the efficiencies it adds to the process, the speed it delivers and our ability to secure smarter data collection. All parties also benefit from better communication, and a continued support and commitment structure from Evolution.

“This is an exciting moment for Evolution as we launch this digital journey fully into the market, and we are committed to more fintech-based enhancements that will bring a considerable benefit to both advisers and their second-charge clients.”