Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/07/2022

  • 01/07/2022
This week, an article on brokers sharing their feelings of burnout during a busy period for the sector was the most-read story.

Elsewhere, the news that the government was considering tightening the holiday let sector and Halifax increasing the maximum loan to value lending limit to 95 per cent on new-build homes was also of interest to readers.

 

Nature of mortgage broker role increases risk of burnout ‒ analysis

 

Crackdown set for holiday lets in England

 

Halifax launches new build 95 per cent LTV loans

 

The government’s mortgage market review is nothing to fear – Bamford

 

Mojo plans to hire 30 more mortgage advisers in next six months

 

What is the difference between a TIO and a RIO mortgage? – Pallett

 

Mortgage adviser FCA bills will be ‘significantly less’ as high-profit firms shoulder burden

 

Leasehold reform likely within this parliament, says trade body

 

Equity release remortgages rise giving borrowers big savings, brokers say

 

Vulnerable older borrowers at risk of taking out unsuitable equity release products – FCA

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions.

