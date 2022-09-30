You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/09/2022

  • 30/09/2022
Lender product withdrawals in light of ongoing economic volatility dominated most read this week.

Rising swap rates, falling bound and base rate increases have led to multiple lenders temporarily pausing lending, withdrawing and repricing products.

Brokers have also reported an increase in clients coming them willing to pay early repayment charges to leave deals and have said they are proactively reaching out to remortgagors to prepare them for potential payment shocks.

 

UK mortgage lenders freeze in pricing dilemma as swap rates surge

 

Lenders pull fixed rate deals amid economic uncertainty with more to follow

 

Brokers reaching out to rate-shocked remortgagors

 

More rate hikes on the way – Maddox

 

Santander updates affordability criteria

 

Nationwide and Halifax up rates; VM new products; Notts relaunch; Natwest ‘open for business’; TSB withdraws products – round-up

 

 

Nationwide BS to up fixed and tracker mortgage rates

 

HSBC to temporarily withdraw new business resi and BTL products

 

Brokers ‘swamped’ by clients willing to pay to leave fixed rates ‒ analysis

 

Atom Bank and Accord Mortgages withdraw select products – round-up

 

 

