You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide BS to up fixed and tracker mortgage rates

by:
  • 27/09/2022
  • 0
Nationwide BS to up fixed and tracker mortgage rates
Nationwide Building Society will increase fixed and tracker mortgage rates from tomorrow, citing volatility in swap rates.

The lender explained that swap rates had risen to “unprecedented levels” due to current economic conditions, pointing to two-year swap rates rising by close to 160 basis points in the last week.

Nationwide said to ensure that its pricing “remain sustainable”, two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates would rise by between 0.9 and 1.2 per cent, which was lower than the increase in swap rates.

Existing members switching or looking for additional borrowing would experience increases between 0.55 and 0.85 per cent.

Tracker rates will increase by around 0.5 per cent in line with the recent base rate increase.

New customers moving home and first-time buyer two and three-year fixed rates with £999 fee will start from 5.59 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates with £999 fee on the same range will begin from 5.19 per cent, 10-year fixed rates with £999 fee are priced from 5.19 per cent.

Two-year tracker rates with £999 fee will start from 3.19 per cent.

Shared equity rates will increase between 1.1 per and 1.15 per cent and existing members moving home will rise between 0.9 and 1.2 per cent.

Green additional borrowing rates and mortgage for over-55s, which includes retirement interest-only, lifetime mortgage and retirement capital and interest mortgages, will go up by around 1.15 per cent respectively.

It added that it would expand its range of 10-year fixed rates up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) and would limit five-year fixed rates to 90 and 95 per cent LTV in its helping hand range.

The latter change was done to ensure its high loan to income lending stays in its current regulatory limit of no more than 15 per cent of total lending.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “The changes made to our new business range are reflective of the current interest rate environment, which has seen mortgage rates increase across the market in line with a rapidly changing economic environment.

“Swap rates, on which mortgage pricing is based, have spiked as the market factors in expected future bank rate rises. These latest changes will ensure we are able to continue lending in a way that is sustainable to borrowers of all types.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.