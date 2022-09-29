Nationwide and Halifax up rates; VM new products; Notts relaunch; Natwest ‘open for business’; TSB withdraws products – round-up

Nationwide Building Society will increase pricing for new business fixed rates, switcher products, additional borrowing and mortgages for the over 55s.

Its two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates in its new business range will go up by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent. Tracker rates remain unchanged.

Two and three-year fixed rates with £999 fee will start from 5.89 per cent, and 5.84 per cent for remortgage.

Five-year fixed rate deals with £999 fee will start from 5.39 per cent and 10-year fixed rates with a £999 fee are priced from 5.09 per cent.

The lender added that its standard mortgage range was still available and no products were being removed.

Switcher products will go up by between 0.2 and 0.99 per cent and additional borrowing rates will rise between 0.2 and 0.85 per cent.

Green additional borrowing is set to rise by as much as 0.65 per cent, whilst pricing for shared equity for existing members will increase by up to 0.3 per cent.

Over 55 mortgages, which includes retirement interest-only mortgages, lifetime mortgage and retirement capita and interest mortgage will increase by around 0.2 per cent.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “This week has seen continued fluctuations in swap rates and they remain at extremely high levels as the market continues to react to the ever-changing economic environment and factors in potential future Bank Rate rises.

“Given this wider picture and the continued changes across the market this week, we have needed to make these changes to enable us to continue to offer a full standard range that supports all borrower types, whilst also ensuring that our rates remain sustainable.”

Natwest ‘open for business’

A Natwest spokesperson said that it was “open business” and it was “continuing to support new and existing customers and brokers”.

The spokesperson added that it hadn’t withdrawn any product this week and its full range remains available along with advice to customers who need help selecting the most appropriate option.

“Along with our fixed rates, which offer certainty on costs, our range includes a tracker product which has the flexibility for the customer to switch to a fixed rate after 90 days without an early repayment charge,” they said.

The spokesperson continued that its pricing and servicing were “under continual review” so it could “support sustainable lending”.

“We’re experiencing very high volumes of calls so customers may experience longer waiting times when getting in touch. Existing customers can manage their mortgage through our digital channels.

“Applications for all mortgage products will always be assessed on the basis of individual affordability and suitability,” the spokesperson concluded.

TSB withdraws products

TSB said that from today it would be temporarily taking down its two-year fixed and tracker products for first-time buyers, house purchase and remortgage.

It will also be removing five-year fixed first-time buyer and house purchase products along with affordable housing products.

Yesterday, the firm said that it would be withdrawing five-year fixed first-time buyer and house purchase £995 fee products, as well as three and five-year fixed remortgage products in its residential range.

On the buy-to-let side, TSB said that it would remove two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage £995 fee products.

Fee-free two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage products and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage with £995 fee between 75 and 80 per cent LTV were removed.

Halifax remortgage rate increases

Meanwhile, the Halifax has made changes to its remortgaging products, which will take affect on Saturday 1 October.

There will be rate increases of up to 0.82 per cent on its two-year and uplifts of up to 0.55 per cent on its five-year products.

Virgin Money brings out products

Virgin Money is launching a range of mortgage products for new customers on Friday 30 September.

The new customer product range will feature core residential two, five and 10-year fixed rates mortgages which will be available up to 95 per cent LTV from 5.29 per cent.

Selected shared ownership, greener mortgages and Help to Buy fixed rates will be available from 5.24 per cent.

Core and portfolio buy-to-let two and five-year fixed rates will be available from 5.50 per cent.

The bank also noted that its product transfer rates would also increase in line with our new customer rates at 8pm today.

Nottingham BS relaunch

At 3pm on Thursday, Nottingham BS relaunched its limited company, holiday let and repriced buy to let products.

Its five-year fixed rate 75 per LTV with a fee of £1,499 is available at 5.95 per cent .

Its five-year fixed rate 75 per LTV limited company buy-to-let product with a product fee of £1,999 is available at 6.09 per cent.

And, its five-year fixed rate 75 per cent LTV holiday let with a product fee of £1,499 is priced at 6.05 per cent.

It has also withdrawn its two-year fixed 75 per cent buy-to-let product which had a rate of 4.50 per cent.

Earlier in the day, at 9am, it had withdrawn its five-year fixed limited company buy-to-let and two-year fixed holiday let products.