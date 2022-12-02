Together’s key account manager for London and South to depart

Specialist lender’s Lorenzo Satchell will depart the business after nearly 12 years on and off with the business.

In a LinkedIn post earlier this week, Satchell said that it was his last official month with the firm and said that it had been a “pleasure to work with so many talented colleagues” and thanked them for their collaboration and ethos which had brought “ongoing success for the business over the years”.

He praised those in the intermediary sales and underwriting channel, as well as Together’s CEO Marc Goldberg, who he thanked for his “support and guidance”.

“For me it’s a memorable chapter of my life that is coming to a close but exciting times to come in 2023,” he added.

Satchell has worked at Together for nearly seven years, initially joining as a commercial underwriting specialist, and then taking on the role of regional key account manager for London and South East before undertaking his current role of specialist key account manager for London and the South.

Prior to joining Together, he was a director at First 4 Bridging for over a year and before that was divisional sales manager at Blemain Group for around six years. The latter is now known as Together.

Before that he was head of national accounts at Money Partners and has also worked at Just Mortgages, Kensington Mortgages and The Mortgage Operation to name a few.

Together: ‘A true asset to the team’

Tanya Elmaz, head of intermediary sales for commercial finance at Together said: “We are very sad to see Lorenzo leaving us, however his 12 years of dedication to us was excellent.

“Throughout his time at Together, his passion for the industry shone through; his ability and his hard-working attitude set him apart, and he was a true asset to our team. We wish him the best for the future, and look forward to seeing where his career takes him next.”

In its latest quarterly update, Together reported £869m in mortgage originations, which is up from £537m in the same period last year.

The lender had to temporarily pause lending on fixed rate deals in September due to economic volatility from the mini Budget but has since relaunched personal and commercial products.