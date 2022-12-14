You are here: Home - News -

Paragon hires Crossley as development finance relationship director

  • 14/12/2022
Paragon has appointed Martin Crossley as its relationship director for its development finance division.

Crossley joins from Lloyds Bank, where he was worked for nearly 13 years, most recently as real estate manager.

Before that, he was a mortgage broker and focused on residential and buy-to-let business.

Paragon’s development finance division has grown its lending to SME housebuilders and property developers by 24 per cent to £623.2m in the last financial year.

The development finance loan book has increased from £719.9m, which is up from £608.2m last year.

Neal Moy, Paragon Bank development finance’s managing director, said: “Martin is an excellent addition to our strong relationship director team. He has already been out meeting clients and making new connections and I am pleased to welcome him to the team.”

Crossley added: “I am excited to join Paragon to help drive new business across the country. Paragon has forged a fantastic reputation in the development finance sector in the past three years and is a well-respected operator. Our clients appreciate our sector expertise, consistent approach, and the backing of a well-capitalised bank.

“The company has a high-quality roster of clients, which I am looking to build upon. The UK has a supply-demand imbalance in the housing market and buyers appreciate the type of product our clients offer.”

Paragon also recently appointed Daniel Cresswell as its relationship director for its development finance division.

