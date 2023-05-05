Mint Property Finance hires Roma’s Smith as sales head

Specialist lender Mint Property Finance has appointed Steve Smith to the newly-created role of head of sales, where he will oversee “leading and growing the business’ national sales team”.

The sales team currently consists of two employees, with plans to grow to eight.

Smith will report directly to Andrew Lazare, founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance.

Smith joins from Roma Finance where he has worked for around four years, initially joining as national sales manager before becoming sales director in 2022.

Prior to that, he was business development manager (BDM) for the South West at Glenhawk for around a year and before that worked at Shawbrook Bank for just over a year as relationship manager for asset finance.

He previously worked as a BDM for Roma Finance for around a year and has also held senior roles at Blue Sky Finance and HBOS.

Mint Property Finance’s operations director, Paul Wertheim, said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to the team. He brings with him tremendous expertise and we are confident will play a significant role in helping us achieve our plans for continued national growth.”

Smith, added: “I am delighted and proud to join the Mint Property Finance team. Their reputation as an innovative and forward-thinking company precedes them and I look forward to playing my part in their continued growth.”

Mint Property Finance reported around 1,500 enquiries in the first three months of the year and has been growing its team with two additions to its portfolio management team.

In an interview with this publication last year, Lazare said that it was starting its journey to be a full-proposition lender.