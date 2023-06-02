Envelop appoints MD and head of operations

Mortgage network and packager firm Envelop has appointed a managing director and head of operations following two senior management promotions.

Both roles have been newly created and will extend across the firm’s specialist packaging and network businesses.

Donna Wells has been made managing director after being a director at Envelop for 11 years. In her new role, she will be responsible for planning, controlling and overseeing the firm’s operations.

Wells said she was excited to make the step up and deliver ambitious targets.

She added: “Despite obvious challenges facing a variety of borrowers and lenders, I’m hugely optimistic regarding the future of the intermediary mortgage market. Especially when it comes to the specialist markets and when it comes to adding value for new and existing introducers and appointed representatives (ARs) across the UK.”

Georgie Martin has been promoted from executive assistant to head of operations. She will work with Envelop’s sales support team to manage its processing and administrative performance. This will span across its network, compliance and specialist lending activities.

Martin added: “This represents a great opportunity to tap into my previous network experience and knowledge of the mortgage market to fine-tune how we support and better service the ever-changing needs of our introducers and ARs going forward.”

A strategic review

The firm said the new structure followed a strategic review and would further align its sales and support practices.

Myles Williams, CEO at Envelop, said: “As a business, we have to ensure that we continue evolving in terms of how we work and how we better support and identify new areas of growth for our introducers and our network members.

“Donna and Georgie have already demonstrated their huge value to the business. They are fully deserving of their new roles and responsibilities and will prove integral in driving forward both the packaging and network arms of the business.”