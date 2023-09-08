You are here: Home - News -

L&G Mortgage Club adds MFS to lender panel

  08/09/2023
Legal and General Mortgage Club has added specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) to its panel.

Adviser members will now be able to access the lender’s range of bridging loans, commercial and semi-commercial products, development finance and buy-to-let mortgages. 

Clare Beardmore, director of Legal and General Mortgage Club, said: “We pride ourselves on providing exceptional value to our trusted members through top quality products, pricing, and services. We achieve this by continually investing in our relationships with new and existing partners to ensure we meet the fluctuating needs of our members and their clients.  

“As the mortgage market continues to respond to economic headwinds, it is vital that we continue to offer a wide range of products to suit borrowers’ increasingly complex needs. MFS is a trusted source of specialist finance, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter with them.” 

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), head of national accounts at Market Financial Solutions, added: “At MFS, we pride ourselves on being able to handle cases that other lenders turn away. Our experience, the size and quality of our team, and the strength of our funding lines mean we are perfectly placed to help brokers and borrowers navigate even turbulent economic conditions with speed and confidence.  

“We are pleased to be working with Legal and General Mortgage Club to ensure brokers can access our full range of specialist finance products. Brokers need optionality in the current climate, and we are ready to support their clients in a challenging market with fast and flexible loans, regardless of how complex a borrower’s needs might be.” 

