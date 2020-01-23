TBMC launches direct buy-to-let comparison service

The site has a built-in rental calculator and search filters including factors such as the tax rate bracket, portfolio size, tenant type and limited company status.

As well as buy-to-let, the site also highlights bridging, second charge and commercial finance as options for direct borrowers.

Should users require help, the site offers the chance to speak to one of its mortgage consultants to answer any questions and queries they have.

Jane Simpson (pictured), managing director of Buy-to-Let Direct, noted that the buy-to-let market had become increasingly complex in recent years following a host of regulatory and tax changes.

And she argued there was a gap in the market for “a totally transparent comparison tool that gives landlords access to information they would normally only be able to find out via a mortgage broker”.

Simpson added: “A lot of landlords are tech-savvy and like to research information about financial products directly then undertake their own analysis of the options available.

“Buy-to-Let Direct provides this facility to landlords with the added support of a team of buy-to-let experts on hand to help them throughout their decision-making process.”