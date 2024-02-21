You are here: Home - News -

Exclusive: L&G hires Simpson as strategic relationship manager

  • 21/02/2024
Legal and General (L&G) Mortgage Services has appointed Jane Simpson (pictured) as a strategic relationship manager, Mortgage Solutions understands.

Simpson was most recently a national account manager at Paragon Bank alongside Sally Wright. The appointments were part of a restructure of the team that would “further enhance relationships with key networks and clubs, as well as the broader intermediary community”.

Prior to that, she was managing director for Cardiff-based mortgage broker firm TBMC for around 18 years. The firm was founded in 1998 and specialised in buy-to-let (BTL) and commercial mortgages.

The company was closed down last year by its parent Paragon, following a review. Paragon said that, since the company was acquired in 2007, its mortgage intermediary distribution model had undergone “significant evolution and expansion”, and so TBMC was “no longer considered to be strategically core to the company’s distribution network”.

L&G Mortgage Services recently confirmed that it had increased its headcount by 77 per cent and had hired Greg Cunnington as its co-head of strategic accounts. It has also restructured its distribution team.

Clare Beardmore, director of L&G Mortgage Club, said: “It is a real pleasure to welcome Jane Simpson on board as our strategic relationship manager. Jane will help to support a portfolio of fantastic lenders in relation to all three strands of L&G Mortgage Services: our Mortgage Club, Surveying Services, and Technology arm.

“We were keen to welcome Jane to our brilliant team to help evolve our relationships with lenders and ultimately add value to brokers. Not only is Jane highly qualified – bringing almost 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry from roles at a variety of specialist and mainstream lenders – she is also a wonderful people person, and has the skills needed to fly in her new position.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

