Connect and HTB complete £5.4m court conversion deal

The loan provided finance for a former magistrates’ court that had been converted into 30 apartments.

The property, situated in the town centre, is expected to be suitable for both investors and first-time buyers.

The facility was brokered by Connect IFA.

Adam Butler, lending manager at HTB, said: “All parties worked closely with the client to fully understand the deal and what they are looking for and I am chuffed that we could get this completed.”

Kevin Thomson, sales director at Connect, added: “This case typified the benefits of lender, network and broker working together for the same goal of satisfying the client’s requirements.”