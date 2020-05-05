You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

West One reintroduces BTL second charges and opens criteria

by:
  • 05/05/2020
  • 0
West One reintroduces BTL second charges and opens criteria
West One Loans has widened its second charge range with the reintroduction of buy-to-let loans and updates on its individual criteria.

 

The new buy-to-let range is available to capital and interest and interest-only borrowers, with rates starting from 5.29 per cent and a maximum loan to value of 75 per cent.

Loans are available from £10,000 to £250,000, but are only for individual landlords.

It is also increasing its support for self-employed borrowers by lifting the maximum LTV to 75 per cent, and AVMs will be available up to 65 per cent LTV on Apex 1 plans.

Restrictions on acceptable loan purposes have also been removed with products to repay current performing individual voluntary agreements (IVA) and debt management plans (DMPs) available.

West One said the changes aimed to make lending more accessible and support brokers when the market has seen a shift in access to lending and an increased feeling of uncertainty about the future.

 

Commitment to brokers

Marie Grundy (pictured), sales director for West One, said she was pleased West One had continued to support the second charge market during the turbulent times.

“This latest set of changes validates our commitment to our broker partners seeking to support those customers who are able to demonstrate long term affordability,” she said.

“We have always looked for opportunities to provide access to products for underserved borrowers, with our buy-to-let second charge range being a great example of this, but this takes on increased significance at a time when product options across the sector are in shorter supply.”

CSC Loans managing director Mark Fry added: “The changes West One have made are extremely positive which will create more opportunities for homeowners and landlords to access second charge finance at a time when product availability is restricted.

“It is even more impressive that as a non-bank lender West One have been at the forefront of specialist lending during these exceptional times, and continue to deliver innovative and well-designed products to meet the needs of a wider range of borrowers.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
UTB completes bridging loan in six working days

United Trust Bank (UTB) has completed a bridging loan in six working days, amid the restrictions presented by the current...

Close