West One relaunches BTL at 70 per cent LTV and restarts physical valuations

West One Loans has extended its buy-to-let offering up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV), as the lender restarts physical valuations.

Maximum loan sizes are £250,000, with a maximum property value of £400,000, or £300,000 for flats.

Last week the lender had re-opened up to 65 per cent LTV, with these products still available on loans up to £750,000.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director for West One buy to let, said: “We are keeping a constant eye on market developments at this time and is it pleasing to be able to make some positive changes to support our broker partners and clients.

“The improvement in the valuation position is very welcome news for lenders and brokers and I expect we will see continued growth in activity over the weeks ahead.”