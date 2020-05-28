You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Hope Capital unveils customisable bridging loans

  28/05/2020
Hope Capital unveils customisable bridging loans
Hope Capital is to soon launch a ‘custom collection’ range of bridging loans.

 

Six different products can be combined with different features and options within the range to create a personalised loan, the lender said.

The launch is “imminent” but the lender does not yet have a set date.

Under the range, borrowers will be able to manage cashflow and control their day-one loan amount by balancing the amount borrowed, rate, loan to value (LTV), fees and payment.

Hope Capital said through the range it hoped brokers could offer their customers a loan that meets their needs.

All parts of the collection are specifically for loans secured on residential property.

At the core if the range are three loan sizes to choose from, each with a range of rates and LTVs.

Borrowers have the option of a discounted rate loan where the initial six months is at a reduced rate.

The range also offers a part-serviced and part-deducted loan – allowing for monthly interest payments that are significantly reduced for the borrower.

Another product combines the Hope Flexi with the discounted rate loan and a payment holiday period.

It is suitable for customers wanting to optimise the loan amount they receive on day one and service their loan, but who need a payment holiday for a period during the loan term.

A zero per cent lender arrangement fee and no upfront solicitors’ costs is another option within the range.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital (pictured), said: “We’re excited to have created the custom collection for our brokers and borrowers.

“In the current market, we believe it is more important now than ever to provide tailored products which prioritise affordability and flexibility to meet the needs of the customer.”

 

