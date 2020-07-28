You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Lending restrictions and valuations are main broker concerns post-Covid crisis

by:
  • 28/07/2020
  • 0
Lending restrictions and valuations are main broker concerns post-Covid crisis
Brokers are most worried about lending restrictions, valuation issues and lead generation as the property market comes out of lockdown.

 

However, sentiment around the current lending environment is generally high, according to a survey by Shawbrook.

Nearly two thirds of commercial and second charge brokers were feeling confident as coronavirus restrictions ease, it found.

A quarter of second charge brokers said they had seen business volumes go up or stay the same when comparing to pre-pandemic levels, and 17 per cent of commercial brokers said the same.

Almost half of commercial brokers and around a third of second charge brokers expect investors and landlords will be increasing their portfolio in response to the pandemic.

Emma Cox, sales director of property finance at Shawbrook Bank (pictured), said: “It’s difficult to predict the outlook for the property market as we emerge from Covid-19, there are so many variables.

“However, in spite of future uncertainty, it is positive to see that many brokers are optimistic when it comes to business growth and the lending environment.

“Of course, we understand the current landscape presents a number of challenges, and some brokers will be feeling that more than others.

“This means that as we look ahead, and as we move further out of lockdown, it is more important than ever that lenders continue to work closely with the broker community to help navigate the inevitable challenges of the next six months.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Foundation raises £350m to meet £1bn lending goal

Foundation Home Loans has raised £350m in its latest securitisation deal.

Close