You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hope Capital appoints former Together underwriter

by:
  • 15/09/2020
  • 0
Hope Capital appoints former Together underwriter
Hope Capital has appointed Mike Watson as a senior underwriter as part of its recruitment drive to cope with post-lockdown enquiries.

 

Watson (pictured) has joined the lender from Together, where he was senior bridging underwriter. He also previously worked as an underwriter for Evolutions Finance and is CeMAP-qualified from the London Institute of Banking & Finance. 

In July, Hope Capital said it was looking to hire underwriters, business development managers and portfolio case managers to deal with a surge in new business and plans to continue recruiting staff during the autumn. 

Watson said: “It’s a great time to be joining a forward-looking lender like Hope Capital. I am a firm believer in going above and beyond to get the deal done for brokers and borrowers, and Hope Capital’s determination to do just that is one of the things that attracted me to the firm. 

“I am looking forward to focusing on the unique role that bridging finance plays in helping people achieve their aspirations, and to putting my broader financial services experience to good use for Hope Capital and its customers.” 

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “Our doors are always open to new talent. Mike is a very welcome addition to the Hope Capital family. He brings with him a strong track record and in-depth knowledge of the bridging sector. 

“Strong underwriting and relationship skills are essential to bridging, so to be able to continue on our current growth path, we were particularly keen to strengthen further this key part of the business. 

“Mike has demonstrated very clearly to us that he has the dynamic attitude we look for at Hope Capital, and that we know will drive success for himself and the business.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Avamore completes two-day bridge

Avamore Capital has closed a £271,471 bridge, with the deal taking two days to underwrite and complete.

Close