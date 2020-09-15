Hope Capital appoints former Together underwriter

Hope Capital has appointed Mike Watson as a senior underwriter as part of its recruitment drive to cope with post-lockdown enquiries.

Watson (pictured) has joined the lender from Together, where he was senior bridging underwriter. He also previously worked as an underwriter for Evolutions Finance and is CeMAP-qualified from the London Institute of Banking & Finance.

In July, Hope Capital said it was looking to hire underwriters, business development managers and portfolio case managers to deal with a surge in new business and plans to continue recruiting staff during the autumn.

Watson said: “It’s a great time to be joining a forward-looking lender like Hope Capital. I am a firm believer in going above and beyond to get the deal done for brokers and borrowers, and Hope Capital’s determination to do just that is one of the things that attracted me to the firm.

“I am looking forward to focusing on the unique role that bridging finance plays in helping people achieve their aspirations, and to putting my broader financial services experience to good use for Hope Capital and its customers.”

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “Our doors are always open to new talent. Mike is a very welcome addition to the Hope Capital family. He brings with him a strong track record and in-depth knowledge of the bridging sector.

“Strong underwriting and relationship skills are essential to bridging, so to be able to continue on our current growth path, we were particularly keen to strengthen further this key part of the business.

“Mike has demonstrated very clearly to us that he has the dynamic attitude we look for at Hope Capital, and that we know will drive success for himself and the business.”