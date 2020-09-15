You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

Roma Finance launches development and commercial products

  • 15/09/2020
Roma Finance launches development and commercial products
Roma Finance has launched products for development and commercial finance purposes up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The development finance product offers loans from £100,000 to £750,000 at a loan to gross development value (LTGDV) of 60 per cent and both ground up and part-built sites will be considered.  

The commercial bridging deal is offered on a wide range of property types and has rates from 1.25 per cent. This product has no exit fee. 

Roma Finance has also removed the requirement to use other properties as additional security from its light, medium and heavy refurbishment range. 

The products are available for properties bought at auction, conversions, refurbishments, homes in multiple occupancy (HMOsand ground up development. 

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “The growth in business at Roma Finance has been staggering and we have scaled up to ensure our service levels are maintained in line with demand. We are delighted to be able to offer these new products which have been created in response to customer and intermediary feedback. 

“With strong and sustainable funding lines in place to help us keep pace with the growing demand for our products, now is the right time to launch these new products and widen the opportunity in the market.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

