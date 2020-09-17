You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Foundation Home Loans makes buy to let rate reductions

by:
  • 17/09/2020
  • 0
Foundation Home Loans makes buy to let rate reductions
Foundation Home Loans has reduced rates on buy-to-let products across all tiers and property types.

 

This includes the 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed rate which has been reduced by 20 basis points from 4.29 per cent to 4.09 per cent. This is available to F1 borrowers who are classified as those with an almost clean credit record.  

The homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) five-year fixed product has been cut by 60 basis points at 75 per cent LTV. This is now 3.94 per cent from 4.54 per cent for properties with up to six occupants. 

For larger HMOs with a maximum of eight bedroom and all multi-unit blocks to a maximum of 10 units, the 75 per cent five-year fixed has gone down to 4.04 per cent from 4.64 per cent. 

Products at 65 per cent LTV rates have also seen reductions of 25 basis points. 

Short-term let fixes including the two-year term at 65 per cent LTV has been reduced to 3.49 per cent from 3.59 per cent and the 75 per cent LTV has been cut to 3.89 per cent from 3.99 per cent. 

Five-year fixed short-term let offerings at 65 per cent LTV are now 3.94 per cent from 4.04 per cent and at 75 per cent LTV, the rate is 4.54 per cent from 4.64 per cent 

Foundation has also extended all end dates to the 31 January 2023 for two-year deals and 31 January 2026 for five-year products. 

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Foundation is on course to achieve a record quarter for new business. Our sales team are receiving record levels of enquiries but we continue to provide a reliable service to intermediaries.  

We are building on this success with these rate reductions to our core range to ensure we support existing brokers further and support the growing number of new brokers we have recently onboarded too.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mike Jones to retire from Lloyds Banking Group

Intermediaries managing director Mike Jones is to retire from Lloyds Banking Group at the end of the year, after a...

Close