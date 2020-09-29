Registration to attend The British Specialist Lending Awards opens

The awards will take place online at 4pm on Wednesday 28 October to unveil those most deserving of recognition in the specialist lending industry this year.

More than 4,000 nominations were received for the awards and the full shortlists for the 21 categories can be seen one the Specialist Lending Solutions website.

With continued government and health authority advice to maintain social distancing means it is not possible to deliver the British Specialist Lending Awards in person in October.

The welfare and safety of all guests, sponsors, suppliers and colleagues is the top priority and AE3Media and the Specialist Lending Solutions team therefore feels a virtual event is the most appropriate course of action in the current climate.

The online event will continue to showcase the glamour, glitz and the glory of the British Specialist Lending Awards and everyone is invited to join in the celebrations, all from the comfort of your own home.

The event will be streamed live with entertainment from musical comedy duo Flo & Joan, interactivity through a social media wall & chat function and lots more.

For more information visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/?pfat=3cf6444efd8041e882f39f3e556806da