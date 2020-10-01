Hope Capital appoints head of portfolio management

Hope Capital has promoted Jemma Wood to the position of head of portfolio management.

Wood (pictured) joined Hope Capital last year as a portfolio case manager and over the course of 12 months she has implemented a range of new systems and processes to improve control and efficiency.

Prior to joining Hope Capital, Wood worked in the insolvency sector for 14 years, with experience of both English and Scottish insolvency legislation.

During this time, she held roles ranging from the day-to-day management of insolvency portfolios to managing relationships with introducers and other stakeholders.

“This is a really exciting opportunity. I’m really grateful for the support and help I have received from my colleagues at Hope Capital, which will assist me in my success in this new role,” said Wood.

Jonathan Sealey, chief executive of Hope Capital, said: “Portfolio management is essential to a bridging lender, ensuring that loans are redeemed on time, and working with borrowers and other stakeholders if they run into unforeseen circumstances that need to be managed.

“Ever since she came to Hope Capital, Jemma has shown that she has what it takes to communicate effectively with borrowers and deal promptly with any situations that arise.

“It’s great to be able to recognise her contribution and to see her take a well-deserved step up.”