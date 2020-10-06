You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

‘Enormous stress and strain’ on brokers as high activity drives sleepless nights – Crystal

by:
  • 06/10/2020
  • 0
‘Enormous stress and strain’ on brokers as high activity drives sleepless nights – Crystal
Only 13 per cent of brokers are currently getting the recommended eight hours of sleep a night, Crystal Specialist Finance’s (CSF) Health and Wellbeing survey has found.

 

The majority of brokers have not been getting enough rest as the market goes through a busy period, caused by pent up demand and the stamp duty holiday.

Some 23 per cent of respondents said they never slept for eight hours and 62 per cent said they only got enough sleep a few days a week. 

When asked about overall contentment, 35 per cent of brokers said they were moderately content while 16 per cent said they were disillusioned with their working lives. 

However, most brokers are satisfied with their work as a quarter were happy with how things were going and 22 per cent said they loved their job. 

Over 100 mortgage professionals were surveyed, and 95 per cent were directly authorised mortgage brokers or appointed representative while five per cent were professional introducers. 

The findings echo some of those from Twenty7 Tec which highlighted that it was seeing thousands of searches being conducted by advisers late into the night.

 

‘Enormous stress and strain’

The survey forms part of CSFinitiative to support mental health both in and out of the workplace. The company partnered with mental health charity Mind in August as part of this campaign. 

Jason Berry, CSF’s group sales and marketing director, said: “I’m not surprised that our sector is seeing a huge number of brokers not receiving enough sleep.

“The pent-up consumer demand which built from the last week of March to the end of June has seen recent transaction levels rocket and many brokers are undoubtedly working harder than ever to satisfy clients. 

“The stamp duty holiday and revised permitted development rules, which make planning consents easier, are helpful but both are likely to mean the high consumer demand continues.  

He added: “On the surface this appears to be great news but there will be enormous stress and strain on our broker community which is heightened further by the latest Covid trends. 

“We already have 16 per cent of brokers totally disillusioned and I fear this will increase significantly in the coming months. I hope our health and wellbeing campaign can deliver expert hints and tips but most importantly supply meaningful tools which support those brokers most in need.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Reasons to be cheerful in buy-to-let – Moloney

It’s been a difficult year for everyone, landlords included, so for this month’s blog I’ve decided to pick three things...

Close