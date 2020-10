The lender has made the changes to the two 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals within its F1 range which is available for landlords with an almost clean credit history.

Foundation increased the two-year fix from 3.19 per cent to 3.24 per cent, and the five-year fix from 3.44 per cent to 3.49 per cent.

The changes apply to both individual and limited company products.