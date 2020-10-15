Zephyr Homeloans cuts rates and expands reach

Zephyr Homeloans has lowered its rates for standard and specialist buy-to-let deals while expanding its market distribution.

The lender has joined the Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club panel with members able to access all Zephyr’s rates.

Matthew Arena, managing director for Brilliant Solutions, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Zephyr Homeloans to the buy-to-let panel of our mortgage club which will enable our advisers and their clients to benefit from Zephyr’s highly competitive rates and expertise in the buy-to-let sector.”

Following the reductions, rates start from 3.14 per cent for a two-year fixed-rate standard property buy-to-let mortgage and 3.44 per cent for a standard five-year fixed-rate loan.

The lender’s rates for new build and flats above commercial property now start at 3.54 per cent for a two-year fixed rate loan and 3.84 per cent for a five-year fixed rate loan.

Rates on standard properties, houses in multiple occupancy and multi-unit block properties available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) have also been lowered.

The LTV is restricted to 70 per cent LTV on loan sizes between £1m and £1.5m.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’ve had one of the busiest months in Zephyr’s history, and we are delighted to be able to reduce rates further and help the increasing number of landlords who are looking to expand their portfolios.

“As buoyancy in the buy-to-let market continues, these new rates provide potential borrowers with highly competitive products across a broad range of properties.”