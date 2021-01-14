Octane Capital’s Posniak to tackle niche borrowers at TSLE2021

Octane Capital managing director Mark Posniak will be discussing the growing range of niche borrowers hitting the specialist lending sector at The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021.

Posniak (pictured) will be exploring how brokers and lenders can cater for the needs of niche borrowers, from foreign nationals to those landlords with adverse credit buying houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

And intermediaries attending will have the opportunity to quiz Posniak during the session.

The four-day event starts on Tuesday 9 February with a half day programme covering all aspects of the specialist lending sector.

Three days concentrating on specific markets will then continue the event, with bridging and commercial on Wednesday 10 February, second charge on Thursday 11 February and complex buy to let on Friday 12 February.

This event is open to mortgage intermediaries only, which includes brokers, mortgage advisers, and IFAs, and attendees should be actively delivering mortgage or protection advice.

For more information and to register for free visit the event website at: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/venues/the-specialist-lending-event-2021-online