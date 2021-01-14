You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Octane Capital’s Posniak to tackle niche borrowers at TSLE2021

by:
  • 14/01/2021
  • 0
Octane Capital’s Posniak to tackle niche borrowers at TSLE2021
Octane Capital managing director Mark Posniak will be discussing the growing range of niche borrowers hitting the specialist lending sector at The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021.

 

Posniak (pictured) will be exploring how brokers and lenders can cater for the needs of niche borrowers, from foreign nationals to those landlords with adverse credit buying houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

And intermediaries attending will have the opportunity to quiz Posniak during the session.

The four-day event starts on Tuesday 9 February with a half day programme covering all aspects of the specialist lending sector.

Three days concentrating on specific markets will then continue the event, with bridging and commercial on Wednesday 10 February, second charge on Thursday 11 February and complex buy to let on Friday 12 February.

This event is open to mortgage intermediaries only, which includes brokers, mortgage advisers, and IFAs, and attendees should be actively delivering mortgage or protection advice.

For more information and to register for free visit the event website at: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/venues/the-specialist-lending-event-2021-online

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
two people shaking hands
Keystone preparing first ever securitisation

Keystone Property Finance is putting together its first ever securitisation package of buy-to-let mortgages worth up to £400m.

Close