West One Loans cuts second charge rates and ups maximum loan

West One Loans has made changes to its second charge range with the reduction of rates and an increase to its maximum loan size.

Within its Apex 0 range for borrowers with good credit profiles, maximum loans have increased from £100,000 to £250,000 at the 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending tier.

The lender has also cut rates in this range by up to 0.30 per cent at 75 per cent LTV, and five-year fixed rates now range from 4.05 per cent to 4.65 per cent.

For the Apex 1 products, available to borrowers with a history of credit issues, rates at 75 per cent LTV have been reduced and start from 5.55 per cent.

At the same lending tier, buy-to-let second charge mortgages have seen reductions of up to 0.50 per cent and start from 5.99 per cent.

Criteria changes

West One Loans now only requires a minimum mortgage history of 12 months, down from 24 months.

Furthermore, the lender will accept applications from borrowers on zero hour contracts and DSS tenants will be accepted on the second charge buy-to-let range.

Marie Grundy (pictured), managing director of second charges at West One Loans, said: “These changes reflect our commitment to continuing to support the second charge market by providing broker partners with an even more compelling second charge proposition.

“With more firms and customers adapting to more fluid working arrangements we are confident these changes will help to provide greater flexibility when dealing with West One.”