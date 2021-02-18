You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Accord extends portfolio BTL limits and LendInvest trims rates

by:
  • 18/02/2021
  • 0
Accord extends portfolio BTL limits and LendInvest trims rates
Accord has extended its buy-to-let (BTL) portfolio lending criteria for established landlords.

 

The lender has upped its maximum aggregate borrowing limit from £1m to £3m.

Accord has also increased the total number of BTL mortgages a borrower can have with it from three to five, with the total maximum portfolio size limit removed altogether.

However, landlords are still restricted to a maximum of 10 mortgaged properties in all.

Standard buy-to-let valuation and buyers fees have also been reduced for landlords in line with Accord’s residential fee structure.

Nicola Alvarez, corporate account manager – propositions at Accord, said: “Supporting landlords throughout the pandemic has been a real priority for us and so we have made the decision to simplify the fee structure by reducing standard valuation and homebuyers fees to align with our residential offering.

“We’ve also made changes to our lending limits for established landlords, offering them more flexibility to manage their property portfolios.

“We hope by increasing the range of options available, we can help support more brokers and their landlord clients.”

 

LendInvest trims five-year fixed BTL rates

Meanwhile, LendInvest has cut interest rates on its five-year fixed buy-to-let mortgages.

The 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) product is now at 3.29 per cent with a maximum loan of £1.5m.

The 70 and 75 per cent LTV deals, which both have maximum loans of £1m, are at 3.39 per cent and 3.49 per cent respectively.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “It’s very exciting to announce yet another set of improvements to our buy-to-let proposition as LendInvest continues to evolve its offering throughout 2021.

“Providing our landlords with choice when it comes to product selection is essential to assisting them with their portfolio growth plans, and these latest changes were developed with that aim in mind.”

Speaking at The Specialist Lending Event last week, Virgo revealed the lender was likely to enter the short-term and holiday let markets at the next opportunity.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hope Capital £1.6m bridge salvages pig farm conversion

The conversion of a vacant pig farm into 12 private dwellings is set to go ahead following the provision of...

Close