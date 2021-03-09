You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

OMS partners with Paradigm Mortgage Services

  09/03/2021
One Mortgage System (OMS) has teamed up with Paradigm Mortgage Services to give the club members access to its client relationship management (CRM) and workflow systems.

 

The CRM lets brokers organise their clients’ applications, while the workflow function helps them to track the progress of cases. 

The partnership follows a trial period with the club, and comes after the launch of OMS’ broker-to-client system, which feeds enquiries directly from broker websites into the CRM. 

Neal Jannels, managing director of One Mortgage System (OMS), said: “Although we will continue to develop the system, Paradigm members will be able to tap into our platform to help streamline their processes and expand their businesses from day one.  

“This partnership also sits well with the OMS ethos, as Paradigm offers advisers a far more personal and bespoke experience, by challenging existing value chain dynamics and inspiring a new style of relationship between intermediaries, distributors, lenders and providers.” 

He added: “Working closely with such an innovative business as this will help ensure we remain at the top of our game in better supporting our partners and their advisers going forward.” 

Christine Newell (pictured), mortgage technical director at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said: “Part of our work here at Paradigm is to support our member firms with access to the very best technology which will allow them to work more efficiently, and ultimately get better outcomes for their business and their customers.  

“Their integration with the likes of iPipeline works well for our members who we offer free SolutionBuilder licenses too. OMS has forged a strong reputation in the marketplace in recent times, and I’m sure this new relationship will provide members with access to one of the leading CRM and workflow systems,” she said. 

