Bridging

Hope Capital expands into Scotland

  • 31/03/2021
Hope Capital is launching its short-term lending options for brokers and their clients who have property in Scotland.

 

This includes a range of bridging loans for residential, mixed-use and commercial property.

Managing director Gary Bailey said: “Despite the challenges of Covid-19, we have experienced a consistent high level of enquiries and now is the time to extend our lending into the underserved Scottish market.

“We’ve been monitoring the Scottish property market and it has remained buoyant in the last 12 months, so it is clear there is a growing demand for bridging finance. This is really great to see, especially after such a challenging year.”

Last month Hope Capital introduced a pair of bridging loans suitable for commercial properties, for loan to values (LTVs) of up to 60 per cent.

This followed on from two deals it added for semi-commercial use with LTVs up to 65 per cent.

 

