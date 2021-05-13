You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

LendInvest partners with Homes England to fund 400 affordable homes

by:
  • 13/05/2021
  • 0
LendInvest partners with Homes England to fund 400 affordable homes
LendInvest has partnered with Homes England to fund development of 400 affordable apartments in Ashford, Kent.

 

The scheme of one, two and three-bedroom units will be developed by Kings Crescent Homes in two phases, with gross development value of £90m.

Phase one is due to start construction immediately, with planning in place and the site already cleared.

It will deliver 143 residential units and some commercial amenities, with gross development value at £35m.

The second phase will build 257 apartments, with gross development value of £55m.

The scheme is located five minutes’ walk from Ashford International train station, which has a high-speed link to London in 30 minutes and Paris in two hours.

It’s expected to complete in 2023.

Rod Lockhart, chief executive officer at LendInvest, said: “We’re very pleased to see development on this site moving forward and to kick off a new partnership with Homes England and Kings Crescent Homes. 

Stuart Dawkins, head of development finance at Homes England, added: “We’re delighted to support a burgeoning SME developer to deliver its first scheme in Ashford. It will deliver 400 homes in an area of high growth but low affordability.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
FSCS levy revised down to £833m

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has reduced its levy forecast down to £833m from £1.04bn.

Close