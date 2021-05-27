YBS Commercial completes £4.3m portfolio landlord deal in South West

YBS Commercial Mortgages has completed a £4.3m buy-to-let remortgage deal for an experienced investor.

The deal was agreed by the lender’s South West Hub in Bristol, covering a residential portfolio of 33 houses and 55 flats.

The interest-only loan was fixed for 10 years at 3.55 per cent, with the deal tailored specifically to suit the client’s portfolio.

The commercial lender has added a number of products suited to BTL borrowers in recent months, including one for homes in multiple occupancy.

George Elefheriou, managing director of Real Finance, which brokered the deal, said: “It’s great when lenders have strong appetite to lend on some of the more complex portfolios.

“There’s a place in the market for lenders to demonstrate support for portfolio landlords and I’m delighted with the outcome of this deal.”

Allan Griffiths, regional lead of the South West Hub, at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to complete this high-value deal and to carefully tailor the loan to suit the client’s specialist requirements.

“Now that we have expanded our product offering, we look forward to helping even more portfolio landlords in the future.”