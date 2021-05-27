You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance - Complex Buy To Let -

Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial completes £4.3m portfolio landlord deal in South West

by:
  • 27/05/2021
  • 0
YBS Commercial completes £4.3m portfolio landlord deal in South West
YBS Commercial Mortgages has completed a £4.3m buy-to-let remortgage deal for an experienced investor.

 

The deal was agreed by the lender’s South West Hub in Bristol, covering a residential portfolio of 33 houses and 55 flats.

The interest-only loan was fixed for 10 years at 3.55 per cent, with the deal tailored specifically to suit the client’s portfolio.

The commercial lender has added a number of products suited to BTL borrowers in recent months, including one for homes in multiple occupancy.

George Elefheriou, managing director of Real Finance, which brokered the deal, said: “It’s great when lenders have strong appetite to lend on some of the more complex portfolios.

“There’s a place in the market for lenders to demonstrate support for portfolio landlords and I’m delighted with the outcome of this deal.”

Allan Griffiths, regional lead of the South West Hub, at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to complete this high-value deal and to carefully tailor the loan to suit the client’s specialist requirements.

“Now that we have expanded our product offering, we look forward to helping even more portfolio landlords in the future.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Video: More developers and landlords holding on to buy-to-let assets – West One Loans

Developers and landlords are holding onto more of their buy-to-let property assets than they were a year ago, West One...

Close