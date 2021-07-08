Loans Warehouse makes board appointment and promotes insider to completions head

Loans Warehouse has added IT director Ahmad Tabesh to its board and has made two internal promotions to head of advised sales and head of completions.

Tabesh has worked at Loans Warehouse for just under four years and prior to that worked as a senior software engineer at Mirium Agency.

He joins existing board members Sam Busfield, Matt Tristram (pictured) and Nick Rember.

The lender has also promoted Lizzie Fonseca to the role of advised sales head, and insider Jordan Chandler will take on the role of head of completions.

Fonseca joined Loans Warehouse just under a year ago as a mortgage adviser, and prior to that was a mortgage adviser at The Loans Engine for just over three years. She has also held senior roles at Everyone Active.

Chandler has worked at Loans Warehouse for just over six years, initially joining as a paraplanner and then progressing through the ranks.

Loans Warehouse co-founder Matt Tristram said: “We are delighted to add Ahmad to the board and his experience will be vital as we continue to adapt our offering to match rising demand.

“Our growth this year has been well documented and will continue as we continue to search for a national account manager to develop our new partnerships with MAB & MCI Mortgage Club.”