MT Finance appoints former KPMG exec Lawrence as CFO

Bridging loan and auction finance specialist MT Finance has hired ex-KPMG executive Ben Lawrence as its chief financial officer.

Lawrence (pictured) was associate director of corporate finance at KPMG for nearly nine years, where he specialised in advising clients on M&A transactions across the financial services sector.

Prior to working at KPMG, he was an investment consultant for Hargreaves Lansdown for around a year.

Founding director of MT Finance, Joshua Elash, said: “Ben is an exciting new recruit for the MT Finance Group and has been brought in to add immediate quality to the finance team. He will help further drive our push towards becoming a leading financial institution in the UK.”

MT Finance was founded in 2008 and offer short-term loans, including auction finance and bridging loans on both a first and second-charge basis. Since that time it has completed more than £1bn of lending.

In March, the company’s founders Elash and Tomer Aboody completed a management buyout, with £8m of funding from Triple Point Investment Management, to take sole ownership of the lending.

Earlier this year the lender launched its lowest rate yet, with rate starting from 0.65 per except and loan to values of up to 70 per cent available. It also entered into the regulated bridging loan sector.