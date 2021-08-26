You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Together Hub -

British Specialist Lending Awards nomination deadline gets closer

  • 26/08/2021
British Specialist Lending Awards nomination deadline gets closer
The nomination deadline for The British Specialist Lending Awards is now just under a week away, with opportunities for nominations still open.

 

Voting closes for nominations at 5pm on the 1 September, with the judging day taking place on 30 September.

All finalists will be required for an online interview on the judging day.

The awards will take place on 11 November at Hilton, London Bankside.

To nominate someone please click here, or if you want to see this year’s judges click here.

For the best chance to become a finalist is to campaign, and marketing materials can be made for you to promote your entry over email and social media.

Please get in touch with david.adjei@ae3media.co.uk for more details.

