Bridging Finance Solutions strengthens BDM team with Adam Wolstenholme hire

Wolstenholme joins the growing team following a ten-year career with large personal finance and commercial lending businesses. He also has experience of the short term lending sector.

Wolstenholme (pictured) said: “I’m really looking forward to getting out and meeting brokers and to be able to discuss our fantastic lending proposition. Long term, I want to significantly increase the amount of work we have within my area, introducing new networks and packagers.”

“My goal is to strengthen brand awareness of BFS and the products and services we offer, whilst bringing new brokers onboard and forging strong relationships, based, most importantly, on trust.”

Steve Barber, managing director of BFS added: “Adam will be a great asset to our business development team. He is astute, keen and ambitious and whilst he already has excellent contacts within the industry he is keen to strengthen his network to support our wider ambitions. We’re really pleased to have him on board.”