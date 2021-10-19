Specialist Finance Centre Solo gears up for growth

Specialist Finance Centre’s self-employed division, SFC Solo, has started an extensive recruitment drive for self-employed advisers.

SFC Solo is a specialist bridging, buy to let, commercial and development finance brand for self-employed advisers.

The firm said the brand was launched in March 2021 on the back of rising business volumes across the specialist mortgage markets, increased adviser interest in working on a self-employed basis and heightened demand to maximise the opportunities on offer across the bridging, commercial and development finance sectors.

The SFC Solo brand allows advisers to trade independently but within an infrastructure provided by a directly authorised firm. Solo advisers will have full access to Specialist Finance Centre’s support team at its Cardiff-based head office who can facilitate the regulated and non-regulated cases which are not specialist areas.

Specialist Finance Centre is an established second charge packager which takes referrals exclusively from financial intermediaries. It also has ambitious growth plans and is looking to expand its fully employed onsite adviser team.

Daniel Yeo, founder and managing director at Specialist Finance Centre, said: “We currently have five self-employed advisers operating under the SFC Solo brand and we are already in talks with a number of other well-skilled, client-focused advisers who are interested in working independently and earning the lion’s share of income whilst still benefiting from a strong level of support. However, it’s all about the quality of adviser, rather than quantity.

“There is huge demand for bridging, commercial and development finance from many property professionals and this is being recognised by a growing number of advisers who are assessing their current working practices, situations and areas of expertise. As a business, we feel that we are well placed to provide a fully supportive self-employed platform and brand where advisers can benefit from our vast experience and carve their own niche in such a potentially lucrative marketplace.”