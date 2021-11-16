HTB adds to asset finance division

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has announced two experienced senior recruitments to its asset finance team.

Ian Corbett has been appointed as head of credit and risk, where he will lead the lender’s underwriting team. Corbett has spent more than 20 years within asset finance, and joins from BNP Paribas where he was head of ELS credit UK. He has previously senior manager of underwriting at ING Lease.

Ian Meyer is also joining HTB, taking up the post of manager of new business operations. Meyer has more than 15 years’ experience in asset finance, having also spent time at ING Lease as well as latterly working as operations manager at Hitachi Capital. HTB pointed to Meyer’s experience with the ALFA Lease Administration system, which HTB has recently implemented.

Paul Bartley (pictured), managing director of HTB Asset Finance, said the appointments complemented an already growing team, and demonstrated its appetite to “pursue and ambitious growth strategy”.

He continued: “We have restructured the business in such a way that we are now poised to take full advantage of the economic recovery and significantly extend HTB’s presence in the asset finance market.

“It goes without saying that finding and hiring the very best high calibre team is key to maintaining an exceptional and consistent level of service to both our brokers and customers and these two recent hires show our commitment to this.”

The recruits follow a recent rejig of HTB’s specialist mortgages division, which is now headed up by Louisa Sedgwick.