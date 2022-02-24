Shawbrook Bank creates dedicated bridging and second charge teams

Shawbrook Bank has restructured its property team creating specific bridging and second charge teams, which it says will deliver a more “bespoke service proposition across all markets”.

Emma Cox (pictured) will lead the property team and will oversee Shawbrook Bank’s buy-to-let, commercial investment, bridging and second charge offerings. These will sit under the Shawbrook real estate umbrella.

The dedicated specialised bridging and second charge teams will be lead by Gavin Seaholme, who was head of sales and now holds the title of head of bridging and second charge.

In his role he will use his knowledge and experience match Shawbrook’s “ever-increasing appetite in this space”.

Seaholme has worked at Shawbrook since 2017 in various roles including senior business development manager and head of sales. He has also worked at Loanmart.co.uk and Money Partners.

Darrell Walker, who was head of product development and proposition, will take on the head of sales title and will bring a “product-centric view” across all real estate activity.

Walker joined the firm last year from OSB where he worked for around five years in various senior roles, including head of sales and mortgage proposition at InterBay Commercial and Prestige Finance.

The bridging and second charge team will also include relationship managers Jasdeep Bhogal, Danielle Evans, Thomas Tailby, and Jack Broadbridge. They will manage day-to-day activity.

Bhogal has been with Shawbrook for around a decade and Tailby joins from Glenhawk where he was an underwriter.

Evans has come to Shawbrook from Hope Capital where she was a BDM, and Broadbridge joined the firm earlier this year from LendInvest where he worked as a senior bridging underwriter.

The lender said establishing a dedicated team would help build deeper relationships with brokers, and this would be underlined by consistent decision-making, speed and service.

The company said that it would be taking on two national account managers who would offer support across all products and that there would be further investment in people and technology.

Cox said that bringing all elements of property finance under the Enterprise banner would better service broker partners and give them better access to its products.

She added: “The formation of our dedicated bridging and seconds team is a true indicator of our commitment to the market. Bridging is a core focus for us, and we are thrilled that this new team will offer our brokers unparalleled access to experts that live and breathe bridging finance, day in, day out.

“Combined with our ongoing investment in creative technology, we are confident that this renewed focus will ensure a seamless, efficient customer journey, and a positive outcome.”

Seaholme said: “Bridging and seconds have become increasingly important in recent years, and our focus as a team will be on ensuring we continue to offer products and service levels that meet and surpass the needs of our brokers and their clients.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role and heading up a team of truly talented individuals. We have a huge amount of knowledge and a real depth of specialist expertise, both of which position us well to cater for the demands of these fast-moving markets.”