HTB makes hires in asset and development finance departments

He was previously director of corporate sales at Advance Finance and Leasing for 13 years. Before that he worked as a manager at Lombard Corporate Finance for around four years.

Paul Bartley, asset finance managing director at HTB, said: “Having Bill join our already growing team further enhances our capability and appetite to not only pursue our ambitious growth strategy, but to further support our brokers who are seeing increasing demand for sustainable assets across a wide range of sectors.

“We will continue to support funding for proven technologies as well look to build on last year, in which we significantly increased our funding of assets that help reduce emissions.”

The lender recently hired Ian Corbett and Ian Meyer to its asset finance team as head of credit and risk and manager of new business operations respectively.

HTB has also appointed Andrew Dignum as a development finance director.

Dignum has worked at Natwest since 2009, holding various roles across real estate restructuring and real estate finance. He was most recently its director of real estate finance for over two years.

The lender offers residential and commercial development finance to property professionals across England and Wales with facilities ranging from £1m to £15m.